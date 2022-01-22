John Souttar: Hearts 'leave defender out of squad', Rangers development imminent

John Souttar is unlikely to be involved against Auchinleck.

The 25-year-old defender signed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers earlier this month and was booed by a section of his own fans during Tuesday night’s 2-0 win over St Johnstone.

Rangers are keen to bring Souttar to Ibrox in January rather than wait until the summer, although Hearts say that he will only be sold for a considerable sum of money. The Scotland internationalist has been one of their best players this season.

Souttar had been expected to play against Auchinleck in the fourth round of the competition, but the BBC are reporting that he has been omitted from the squad amid discussions over a transfer now.

If Souttar were to play against Auchinleck, he would be cup-tied for the remainder of the tournament. Rangers are already in the fifth round after defeating Stirling Albion 4-0 on Friday night.