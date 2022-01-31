John Souttar: Hearts defender misses training ahead of Hibs clash due to rehab as Rangers weigh up move

The centre-back was replaced during the club’s 2-0 win over Motherwell on Saturday.

Rangers are still weighing up a move to sign Souttar this month after the Scotland international signed a pre-contract agreement to move to Ibrox in the summer.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have already had at least one bid rejected by Hearts.

John Souttar (right) missed Hearts training due to rehab on his ankle. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Losing three goals in a draw with Ross County at the weekend prompted speculation that the club would up their efforts to land Souttar before the transfer window closes.

On Saturday, Robbie Neilson revealed there has been no new developments with regards to a transfer this month and was hopeful he would have the player available for Tuesday’s Edinburgh derby against Hibs at Easter Road.

“John got a knock with a challenge in the first half,” he said. “He came in at half-time and was sore.

"There’s been nothing new with John. Although I saw they lost three goals [at Ross County] so I might get a phone call. But at this moment in time there’s been nothing.”

Speaking to Sky Sports on Monday, he added: “It'll come down to the board, to be honest with you.

"The sporting director and myself spoke this morning. If there's an offer coming in, we'd like it to be as soon as possible. If it's later on, we'll need to decide what it is and if it suits us or not."

Hearts are already without Craig Halkett for the derby with the centre-back set to miss between four and six weeks due to a hamstring injury picked up in a recent defeat to Celtic.