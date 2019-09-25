Jim Jefferies attends Hearts clash with Aberdeen in first appearance since health scare

Former Hearts boss Jim Jefferies was among the spectators as Hearts took on Aberdeen in the Betfred Cup quarter-finals at Tynecastle.

The 68-year-old was smiling and looked to be in good spirits in the main stand in one of his first appearances since suffering a heart scare while playing golf, and received a warm welcome from Hearts fans as he took his seat.

Jefferies, who is currently Sporting Director at Ladbrokes League Two side Edinburgh City, suffered a heart attack at Gullane earlier this month and was resusciated by paramedics en route to hospital.

Speaking after the incident, Jefferies said: "I would like to say how grateful I am to the paramedics and all the people in the cath lab at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and all the wonderful medical staff.

"The nurses do a fantastic job - the work they do is just phenomenal.

"I was always confident I was going to pull through. But there was a moment when I thought to myself: 'I hope I'm going to survive this', but I always had confidence in the paramedics.

"They were always talking to me and telling me 'you're doing so well'. I was out of it but they are trained to expect that kind of thing, they brought me back and they stayed with me right to the end."

Jefferies captained Hearts during the 1970s and, as manager, led the club to Scottish Cup glory in 1998.