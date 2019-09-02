Jason Cummings seals move to new club after Hearts and Hibs speculation

Former Hibs striker Jason Cummings has found a new club after months of speculation over his future.





The 24-year-old, who was linked with Hearts and St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership as well as a return to Easter Road this summer, has joined Shrewsbury Town in League One.

Cummings joined Championship side Nottingham Forest in June 2017, after helping Hibs to Scottish Cup glory in 2016 and promotion back to the Scottish top flight the following season.

However, he managed just four goals in 17 appearances for the City Ground side and struggled for game time, and joined Rangers on loan in January 2018 before similar stints at Peterborough United and Luton Town last term.

Cummings was told by Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi earlier this summer that he was not part of his plans going forward, and was free to leave before today's deadline.

Forest and Shrewsbury have agreed a permanent deal that sees the twice-capped Scotland internationalist depart for an undisclosed fee.

Cummings was on Salop's radar before joining Luton last season, and will be reunited with former Ibrox team-mate Sean Goss, who moved to New Meadow at the start of last month.