Jamie Walker gives update on injury as he outlines plans for Hearts return

Jamie Walker is hoping to be back for Hearts as soon as possible after fracturing his fibula
Jamie Walker has revealed he didn't immediately realise the severity of his injury during Friday night's Betfred Cup win over Motherwell.

The 26-year-old put in a brave challenge to deny Liam Donnelly a goalscoring opportunity for the home side, but sustained an injury in the process.

Scans on Walker's leg revealed a fracture to the fibula in his left leg, and he now faces a period of time on the sidelines.

In an interview with Hearts TV, the midfielder said: “I think any player in a game - when it’s still the first half and the game is 0-0 - wants to try to continue and see how it is but I just couldn’t run it off.

“I’m disappointed. You don’t want to get injured - especially so early on in the season.

“I think I had had played two, three or four 90 minutes in a row, was starting to get my fitness back and I had scored a couple of goals. I’m disappointed but there’s not much I can do now."

Walker will be laid up for around a fortnight, but is hopeful he can get back to some sort of training at the end of that period.

He added: "I’m on crutches and I’ve got the boot for a couple of weeks, then hopefully I can start doing some upper body stuff to try and keep my fitness up as much as I can.

“I’ll take it from the there, the physios will set me up with a programme and I’ll do some work with [the Head of Fitness].

“There is a great medical staff here and hopefully they get me back fit as soon as possible.”