Jake Mulraney a player who can thrive on feeling valued, says Craig Levein

Hearts manager Craig Levein has challenged winger Jake Mulraney to realise his untapped potential and become a star man in maroon.

The 23-year-old Irishman improved considerably during his first season with the club after arriving from Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Levein feels there is more to come.

“Jake kicked on towards the end of last season. He is one who needs confidence,” he said.

“He has started to feel more worthy of being in the team. That gives him confidence that he’s valuable. Everybody needs to feel valued to give something to the team.

“There’s a lot of untapped potential there. I don’t know where his improvement will stop, all I know is he is improving. He’s quick but his positioning is getting better to let him use his speed.

“His end product is what he’ll be measured on. He scored the other night against Shelbourne. His position requires goals and assists and if he can contribute those things he will become even more valuable. I hope he continues his progress.”

Left-back Aidy White is just starting his Hearts career and hasn’t played since January 2017 due to injury. He should feature against Glenavon in today’s friendly.

“Nobody would dispute that he was a really good player before his injury troubles started,” said Levein. “He has had to be patient, so have we, because he’s been out for a long time. I can see signs that he’s going to be useful for us.

“His speed and technical ability are good. We hope things go according to plan. He has had a few niggles here and there, which I would expect after such a long period of inactivity. Hopefully he is okay.

“There was risk and reward in signing Aidy. We were taking on somebody who hadn’t played for 19 or 20 months against what he could offer if we got him fully fit. I’m hopeful he can get there.

“It isn’t just getting to the point where he can start playing again, like now. It’s building up that resistance you need to play week in and week out. That’s another question that would need to be answered. We can only talk about now and say he is in a fairly good place.”

White is among four new recruits who should make their Hearts debuts today in the pre-season friendly with Glenavon. Craig Halkett, Conor Washington and Jamie Walker are also scheduled to play at Mourneview Park in Lurgan, Northern Ireland.

The second and final game of the club’s Irish tour kicks off at 2pm and was arranged as part of Bobby Burns’ transfer from Glenavon to Tynecastle Park last summer.

Craig Levein intends to field a strong side after Monday’s 7-0 victory against Shelbourne in the Republic. “Uche Ikpeazu will be involved, as will John Souttar and Craig Halkett,” he said. “I think Aidy will be alright to play for a period. Oliver Bozanic didn’t play the other night. Conor Washington should be okay and there’s Jamie Walker as well. There will be quite a change from Monday.”

Burns will feature and Levein is keen to see how his midfield shapes up. The out-of-contract Arnaud Djoum is unlikely to return and Olly Lee is surplus to requirements. Hearts won’t move for a new midfielder just yet despite rumours about the former Celtic player Youssouf Mulumbu.

“We haven’t discussed him,” said Levein. “Arnaud is away, I don’t know if he’s coming back. If Olly Lee leaves then we will need another midfielder. I don’t know if we will do anything right now. I’m quite happy to get Peter Haring back into action and work with the ones we have.

“Ryan Edwards has kicked on a bit and can help us. We have Harry Cochrane, Oliver Bozanic and Andy Irving so I don’t want to bring somebody in.

“If Olly leaves I probably will, but I also want to give an opportunity to the younger ones to see if they can step forward.”

Steven Naismith remains a free agent following the expiry of his Norwich City contract. Hearts hope to sign him later this summer to further strengthen their attack.

“He’s out of contract so he can go anywhere he wants. He is getting treatment back in Edinburgh just now,” said Levein.