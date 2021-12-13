'It's a new comparison for me!' - Why Raith defender Christophe Berra is like legendary Hearts striker John Robertson

Christophe Berra is enjoying his football with Raith at the age of 36. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Confused? Well, let Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn explain.

"Christophe is the defensive equivalent of a striker just being in the right place at the right time," he said.

"He is like having a John Robertson in the box. But he is doing that in our own box, always in the right position. And that’s how you get clean sheets. We’ve got three in a row – 11 in total – and we can still do better. It’s something to build on."

Berra was immense as Rovers extended their unbeaten run to 15 matches thanks to Dario Zanatta’s second-half penalty, keeping them firmly in the Championship title race just a point behind leaders Inverness.

After a tough start to 2021, which included being part of the Hearts side knocked out the Scottish Cup by Brora, the 36-year-old former Scotland defender is enjoying his football in Kirkcaldy.

“I knew what I was coming to at Raith. I knew the manager and the coaching staff. I knew the environment they create at training every day. Even when we win matches, he still wants more,” Berra said.

"I'm not daft. I’m at an age where I know that I won't be playing football forever, so I want to enjoy every moment.

“I still feel like I've got a lot to give and I set high standards for myself. But the bottom line is, if you are not enjoying yourself it’s much more difficult.

"That [Robbo] is definitely a new comparison for me. I would like to think I'm a little bit more tall and athletic than wee Robbo! But I'll take a comparison with a legendary striker!

“But in terms of what the gaffer means, that just comes down to experience.

“It's really nice to get that praise individually, but it’s a team game. There will be moments when things aren't going well or I’m not in the right positions — and in those moments I'll need my teammates to bail me out.

“But when things are going for you, you do feel like you are always in the right place at the right time. Long may that continue.”