Celtic will not have their usual allocation for Wednesday's visit to Tynecastle.

The issue of away tickets has become something of a cause celebre during the current campaign, with Rangers and Celtic not permitting any away fans for a spell when Covid restrictions meant both stadiums had reduced capacities.

Rangers announced that no Celtic fans would be permitted entry to the first Old Firm game of the season at Ibrox in August and the Parkhead club have replied in kind ahead of next month’s return meeting.

Hearts are also prioritising home fans and have reduced Celtic’s ticket allocation in the Roseburn Stand by as much as two thirds for the clash between the second and third-placed teams in the Premiership.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson.

Normally there would be around 3,400 followers of the Parkhead side – the capacity of the entire stand – at Tynecastle. The move mirrors the allocation given to Rangers in December.

Neilson is in complete agreement with the stance and wants it to continue in future.

“If we can sell out the rest of the stadium to Hearts fans then we do it,” he said. “It’s something I’d like the club to continue to do.

“If you can sell out the rest of the allocation then 100 per cent. Other teams don’t have the capability to do that so they have to give a bigger support to the away team. But if we can get 19,000 Hearts fans there then I would take 19,000 all day.”