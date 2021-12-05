'I wanted to give him a hug and kiss' - love is in air for one Hearts player

Hearts' Craig Gordon celebrates with Andy Halliday (right) after making a key save during a cinch Premiership match between Hearts and Celtic.

Back as Scotland’s No 1 and a reason why the nation has World Cup play-offs to look forward to in March, he is a massive reason why Hearts sit third in the cinch Premiership. He has made countless fine saves all season, the latest showcasing of his talents coming on Thursday night in the 1-0 defeat by Celtic, and he will no doubt be needed to intervene against Livingston this afternoon.

Hearts’ Australian midfielder Cammy Devlin will have arrived not knowing a great deal about Gordon, but he does now. "It's crazy,” Devlin said. “We are so lucky to have him in our goal, he gives us that extra bit of confidence knowing that we have someone of his calibre doing what he's doing, not only for our team but also when puts on a Scotland jersey. It's remarkable really.

"He's had a long career at the highest level and that's something I would love to do. I've been picking his brain about what he does because he's outstanding.

"There was one moment against Celtic when he made a good save and I told him I was going to give him a hug and a kiss after the game! We have just got to change it at the other end of the pitch and we are all going to try and contribute to that, but having Craig Gordon is a massive bonus for the club.”