'I took a pay cut to join Rangers' - Ex-Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty makes wages claim about Ibrox switch

Former Hearts and Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty has claimed he took a pay cut to leave Tynecastle for the Ibrox side last summer.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Daily Record, the 31-year-old claimed he was earning less money after making the trip along the M8 for a reported £500,000 transfer fee.

The Northern Ireland international featured 20 times for the Gers, but made only eight starts for the Light Blues and was released from his contract last month.

“When I joined Rangers from Hearts last summer I took a pay cut and planned to finish my career there," he said.

"Things change at all clubs but it’s been difficult, the manager had his opinion and we will agree to disagree on that.

“Steven [Gerrard, Rangers manager] had his view on me as a player and you don’t want to be told by any manager at any club that they are going down a different route and you won’t be needed next season.

“If it’s with the team you grew up with and the team you support then it’s a hammer blow.”

Lafferty is on the look-out for a new club and has already admitted he would jump at the chance to stay in Scotland and return to Hearts.

Admitting he had enjoyed his time at the Capital club, Lafferty added: "I’ve enjoyed playing abroad, but it’s not about just going somewhere hot and sunny.

“My preference would be to stay in the Premiership and my ideal move would be to go back to Hearts as I enjoyed my time there."