'I love going to Tynecastle' - Celtic captain Scott Brown sends message to Hearts fans

Celtic captain Scott Brown is raring to go ahead of the league leaders' clash with Hearts in Edinburgh this evening.

The former Hibs player has expressed his love for Tynecastle Park, plus the compliments he receives from the home support.

Brown will lead Celtic out in Gorgie as Neil Lennon's men look to extend their lead at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership to five points.

The 34-year-old's Hibs ties and persona often gets under the skin of the Hearts support, and it creates an atmosphere which he thrives within.

“I love going to Tynecastle with the fans right on top of you," Brown said. "You hear every single thing they say. It’s lovely, there is always a lot of them saying nice things about me!

“But that good atmosphere is what it’s all about. I just go there to show them what I’m about and, hopefully, they’ll keep singing about me the next time."

He still remembers his first appearance at Tynecastle.

It arrived in November 2003, a 2-0 defeat with Hibs netting two own goals. But he most fondly remembers the leniency of Hugh Dallas after a thumping challenge on Hearts captain Steven Pressley.

He said: “My first game there? I probably should have got sent off! Against Elvis I think it was. I smashed him a beauty and Hugh Dallas was the referee.

"Somehow he let me away with it, I was already on a yellow."

He added: “Staying in Edinburgh myself, I know a lot of Hearts fans, so I don’t want any of them having the bragging rights after the game.

“If I’m out in Edinburgh, out at the Christmas markets or something, I always get a bit of that friendly banter, depending on what the result is."