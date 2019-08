Ratings out of ten for all Hearts players involved in Saturday's stalemate with Ross County.

A Brian Graham penalty miss with less than ten minutes to go meant Hearts claimed a point from their home tie against Ross County. The visitors were the better side for much of the match but couldn't convert any of their chances.

Made a couple of impressive saves but looked jittery at times when dealing with crosses and incurred the wrath of home support on more than one occasion. 5

One of Hearts better performers. Typically committed, got forward when he could and generally defended well. 7

Defended strongly and also stepped out of defence well at times, notably to set up a Conor Washington chance. Fortunate to get away with a misplaced pass which led to a County breakaway in first half. 6

Given a tough test against a lively County side but generally dealt with most things that came his way. 6

Given the circumstances - playing his first game since January 2017 - the left-back could be delighted with his contribution. Gave away late penalty when he was clearly tiring but generally defended soundly and got forward to decent effect. 7

The debutant looked competent enough but also looked every inch a player who needs game time to get up to speed. 6

A couple of moments of quality, such as a powerful second-half run from half-way line, but generally unable to make anything happen for his team. 6

Struggled to cause the County defence any problems throughout. Summed up his afternoon that he was more notable for defensive tackles. 5

The talismanic attacker played off the left but, aside from a few flicks into the strikers, he was unable to get into the game. Subbed at half-time. 5