.

How Hearts are likely to line-up against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final

How will Hearts line-up against Celtic in the William Hill Scottish Cup final?

With Steven Naismith and Olly Lee out, plus no recognised left-back, there are a few question marks over the Hearts team which will face Celtic. Here, Joel Sked predicts the XI.

Produced a wonderful save in the semi-final and has earned his No.1 potions over the last few weeks.

1. Zdenek Zlamal

Produced a wonderful save in the semi-final and has earned his No.1 potions over the last few weeks.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
No debate.

2. RB - Michael Smith

No debate.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Slipped in recent weeks but has the ability to put in the ultimate final performance.

3. CB: John Souttar

Slipped in recent weeks but has the ability to put in the ultimate final performance.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
The captain will have to be the leader he is. Head, block and clear at all costs.

4. CB: Christophe Berra

The captain will have to be the leader he is. Head, block and clear at all costs.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3