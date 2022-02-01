Hibs v Hearts - is this a derby for Robbie Neilson, with two teams travelling in different directions?

Hibs head coach Shaun Maloney during a recent Hibs training session.

But as the capital duo prepare to renew pleasantries – or hostilities – tonight at Easter Road, while Hearts are continuing to purr along, Hibs are spluttering with a new manager, trying to work out a new system with new players. They sit a whopping 12 points behind the third-placed Jambos, with many observers expecting that gap to increase come close of play on Tuesday.

The away end at Easter Road will be clad maroon, with the inhabitants boisterous. Robbie Neilson's men hold all the aces in the race for third place. Hearts are solid at the back, with the league's best goalkeeper in Craig Gordon, are able to dominate the midfield with Beni Baningime and Cammy Devlin and have a player in Barrie McKay who has the stardust to unlock most defences in the league. Up top, Liam Boyce now has assistance in Everton loanee Ellis Simms, who scored at the weekend against Motherwell. While far from flawless, Hearts have won seven of their past ten matches in all competitions, with the three defeats coming at the hands of the Old Firm. Ten points clear of fourth-placed Motherwell, this is a good time to be a Jambo.

Hibs, third-placed finishers last season, are a world away from the stability of the 2020/21 term. Jack Ross is long gone, replaced as manager by Shaun Maloney. While the Maloney era began with two league wins, performance levels have dropped alarmingly in the past few matches, with Saturday's 3-2 defeat by Livingston a sore blow in the race for Europe. Maloney has not picked the same team twice since his appointment last month and is struggling to find his best starting XI. And he is picking it without Martin Boyle, the talismanic Australian sold to Saudi Arabians Al-Faisaly. Replacing his goals, assists, pace and charisma in the dressing-room is a very difficult ask, even if you have £3million burning a hole in your pocket.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson.

It is far, far too early to judge Maloney right now. He needs, and deserves, time. But there are grumblings already within the Hibs support, unimpressed with the displays and concerned that they are ripe for a sore defeat against their rivals. They could be without defenders Paul McGinn and Paul Hanlon, two vital, experienced heads at the back, and are not clicking in the final third at all. Of most concern for Hibs, though, is the midfield battle. Baningime and Devlin are tenacious, able to win the ball back and dominate play. Hibs' deep-lying playmaker Jake Doyle-Hayes has lost his way recently, while those around him give the ball away too easily and are outmuscled. Stephane Omeonga bullied them all for Livingston on Saturday, the former Hibee exactly what the club needs right now.

Robbie Neilson, remarkably, has never won at Easter Road as a manager, having three attempts as Hearts boss and one in charge of Dundee United. With his team riding high, this is as good a chance as any to break that hex, and heap more early misery – and pressure – on his Hibs counterpart Maloney, while tightening an already iron-like grip on third place.

