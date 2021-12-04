Hearts without key man once again - but Robbie Neilson may make changes to frontline

Beni Baningime has an ankle injury.

Livingston left-back Jackson Longridge is suspended, while Hearts will again have to do without Beni Baningime.

Longridge drops out after picking up two yellow cards at Pittodrie on Wednesday night. Livingston lost that match 2-0 against Aberdeen and have slipped to 11th in the table.

Scott Pittman and Sean Kelly are closing in on returns while Adam Lewis (foot) and Daniel Barden (illness) are long-term absentees.

Baningime, who has been very impressive for Robbie Neilson’s men since joining from Everton in the summer, is sidelined with an ankle injury.

Midfielder Andy Halliday dropped out of the squad for Thursday's narrow defeat by Celtic.