Hearts wait on two signing targets and need 'another few' with one area a priority

More new signings are expected at Tynecastle.

Manager Robbie Neilson admitted he needs “another few” players for stepping up to the Premiership as a newly-promoted club. The transfer and free agent markets remain quiet, although talks have taken place with two potential new recruits.

Captain Steven Naismith announced his retirement last month to move into a coaching role at Riccarton. That leaves a void needing filled in the forward area of Hearts’ squad.

“It’s an area we need to look at,” said Neilson. “We’ve got [Liam] Boycie, [Armand] Gnanduillet and [Euan] Henderson and we probably need a little more extra up there as well.

“There is not a lot of movement anywhere at the moment. We’ve got a couple of targets that we’re still waiting on and we’ll give them the time we need to give them but eventually we might need to move on to the next one. There is hardly any movement anywhere so it’s just a case of waiting at the moment.

“We need another few, we know we’re coming up to a higher league and we know where we want to get to in the league. We know the areas we need to strengthen. The squad is decent at the moment but it needs a little more quality in it.”

Since the summer transfer window opened, Hearts have signed goalkeeper Ross Stewart and winger Josh Ginnelly permanently from Livingston and Preston North End respectively. Both players were on loan at Tynecastle Park last season.

Brighton left-back Alex Cochrane has also arrived on a season-long loan.