Hearts transfers: What to expect in January window - Yutaro Oda, Callum Paterson, Kye Rowles

New signings

Hearts are in a strong financial position following their Europa Conference League run and, sitting third in the cinch Premiership at the turn of the year, are keen to kick on and secure European football once again. Manager Robbie Neilson recruited well in the summer but with continual injury problems hampering his squad allied to the desire to improve, it is anticipated that Hearts will active this month. Japanese forward Yutaro Oda, who currently plays for Vissel Kobe in his homeland, is on the brink of a six-figure move to Tynecastle. The 21-year-old is primarily deemed as one for the future but his impending arrival is a statement of intent. Former Jambo Callum Paterson, now 28-years-old and at Sheffield Wednesday, has been heavily linked with a move back to Gorgie. Able to operate in defence, midfield and attack, Paterson would offer experience, power and versatility to Hearts. With Liam Boyce out for the season following knee surgery, a forward to offer support to the free-scoring Lawrence Shankland and Stephen Humphrys is also on the club’s radar.