Hearts transfers: What Jambos can expect on busy transfer deadline day

There could be one or two new signings at Tynecastle on deadline day.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson and sporting director Joe Savage are working to sign a new forward whilst also trying to source a goalkeeper. There will also be some players leaving on loan – mainly younger members of the squad.

Neilson wants an attacker who can play in wide areas to compete with Josh Ginnelly, Gary Mackay-Steven and Ben Woodburn. Liam Boyce and Armand Gnanduillet are the central strikers, with Euan Henderson expected to be one of those loaned out.

There is also a desire to add another keeper to the first-team dressing room alongside the club’s established No.1 Craig Gordon and deputy Ross Stewart.

In addition to Henderson, Hearts are also hoping to loan out midfielder Aidan Denholm and defender Leo Watson if they can find suitable clubs. Management at Riccarton feel they all need regular first-team football in order to develop.

Seven new arrivals have been welcomed by the Edinburgh club so far this summer. Stewart, Ginnelly, Beni Baningime and Cameron Devlin are permanent signings, with Alex Cochrane, Woodburn and Taylor Moore arriving on loan from English clubs Brighton, Liverpool and Bristol City respectively.

Woodburn and Moore joined just last week and made their debuts in Saturday’s 2-0 win against Dundee United at Tannadice. Devlin has arrived in Scotland from Australia after his UK visa application was approved.

His fitness will be assessed during the international break before it is decided whether he is ready to face Hibs a week on Sunday.