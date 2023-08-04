Frankie McAvoy is excited by the way his Hearts squad is shaping up for the new season, but he is still eager to add further reinforcements.

Rangers youngster Alex Lowry has been linked with a move to Hearts.

The Jambos made their fourth summer signing on Thursday when Japanese forward Kyosuke Tagawa followed goalkeeper Michael McGovern, defender Frankie Kent and midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof in checking at Tynecastle ahead of their cinch Premiership opener at St Johnstone on Saturday. Costa Rican attacker Kenneth Vargas is also due to arrive in Edinburgh in the coming days to finalise his transfer to the Jambos, while McAvoy is still keen to add another couple more.

“We’ve looked long and hard, it’s probably taken us a bit longer than we hoped and anticipated to get players in but it’s not an easy process,” said the head coach. “We’re delighted we’ve managed to get Kyosuke in, he’s an exciting prospect. We’re hoping Kenneth will be in over the weekend or early next week. He’s another exciting prospect, a wide player with pace who can get in behind defences. We’d still like to add a few more players. (Technical director) Steven (Naismith) is working closely with (sporting director) Joe (Savage) to identify more targets. We’re happy at the moment but hopefully we’re not too far away from adding one or two more.”

One of the names linked with a move to Tynecastle is young Rangers midfielder Alex Lowry. The 20-year-old playmaker struggled for game-time last season at Ibrox and with competition at the Glasgow outfit increasing following ten news arrivals, there are reports that Lowry will join on a season-long loan with an option for a recall.

McAvoy once again dismissed any notion that Hearts’ new managerial structure will cause any confusion. Naismith was caretaker boss at the end of last season with McAvoy assisting him. However, 36-year-old Naismith does not yet have his UEFA Pro Licence, which is a prerequisite for managing in Europe, so when it came to making a permanent appointment, McAvoy was appointed head coach, with Naismith given the technical director title. Although it has been widely speculated that Naismith will continue to be the main man going forward, McAvoy has been carrying out media duties and has maintained that he will have the final say on team affairs.

“We don’t find it awkward, we don’t find it confusing,” said McAvoy at Friday’s pre-match media briefing. “We work close together. The guys in the dressing room are the most important people and they know and understand exactly the message we’re putting across to them and who is putting it across. We know exactly how we’re doing it at the club. I will name the team and I will decide the starting XI and who will be on the bench.”

Hearts have finished third and fourth in each of their last two league campaigns and they have a Europa Conference League qualifier against Norwegian side Rosenborg to look forward to next Thursday. Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Perth, McAvoy outlined the club’s ambitions for this season. “Our target is to get European football, that’s the most important thing,” he said. “Our aim is to finish third but there will be other teams – Hibs, Aberdeen, Motherwell, St Mirren and everybody else – trying to stop us.