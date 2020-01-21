Hearts transfer latest: Daniel Stendel to sign one or two more

Daniel Stendel is hoping Donis Avdijaj will not be Hearts’ only signing before the transfer window shuts as he takes a more hands on approach to recruitment.

The Kosovan international winger has joined until the end of the season and Tynecastle boss Stendel has his eye on a couple more new recruits.

He admits that getting deals over the line is tricky but rather than leave it to those behind the scenes, he is keen to lead the process.

“I said last week that we are very close but, for me, it’s a new experience that I’m so involved in transfers,” said the manager, who will be without injured Celtic target Aaron Hickey for Wednesday night’s game against Ross County in Dingwall but is hoping that both Michael Smith and Uche Ikpeazu will recover from weekend knocks.

“Being near to the process is good for me. We learn every time. I know more about what’s really happening and what the job is for sporting directors and those inside the club when it comes to signing players or releasing players. “So, I won’t say we need three or four players, but we need players that can help us. It’s not about numbers but I hope we can sign one or two more.”