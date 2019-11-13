Hearts to hold talks with ex-Birmingham manager Steve Cotterill - plus latest on Stephen Robinson and Felix Magath

Englishman is high on Ann Budge's list of interviewees

Hearts are to interview the former Birmingham City coach Steve Cotterill for their vacant manager's job.

The 55-year-old Englishman is out of work and has applied for the position at Tynecastle Park. His CV impressed the club hierarchy and both parties are to hold talks about the role.

Cotterhill previously managed a host of English clubs including Bristol City, Nottingham Forest, Portsmouth, Notts County, Burnley and Stoke City. His last job was with Birmingham before he was relieved of his duties in March 2018.

He won England's League One with Bristol City in 2015 and was named League One Manager of the Year that season. He also won League Two with Notts County in 2010.

The Hearts owner Ann Budge has sifted through around 40 applications for the manager's role and is now beginning to hold interviews. She is keen to appoint an experienced coach to replace Craig Levein, who was sacked two weeks ago, and has drawn up a shortlist of names.

Motherwell's Stephen Robinson is one of the candidates Hearts would like to speak with but they would first need to make an official request to the Fir Park club.

As yet they have not made contact with the former Bayern Munich and Fulham coach Felix Magath. The Evening News revealed earlier this week that the 66-year-old German had submitted his CV to Budge in the hope of an interview.

Austin MacPhee remains interim manager of Hearts whilst the search continues. He is currently in Belfast as a member of the Northern Ireland coaching staff. Hearts coaches Donald Park, Jon Daly and Liam Fox have taken training in his absence this week.

Budge is also keen to recruit a sporting director to help with contract negotiations and youth development. Filling both roles is considered priority but it remains to be seen which one comes first.