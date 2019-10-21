Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu issues Betfred Cup warning to Rangers and centre-back on social media

Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu proved to be a very difficult customer for the Rangers defence on Sunday as the sides drew 1-1 at Tynecastle.

The visitor’s Nikola Katic in particular was unnerved by the muscular play of the Englishman.

Time and again the Croatian, backed by the away support, voiced his displeasure to referee Kevin Clancy, claiming Ikpeazu was constantly backing in and holding on to his jersey.

After the game, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard had few complaints about the home side’s battering ram.

He said: “We knew it was going to be played direct into Uche Ikpeazu up front and we knew he was going to try to have a wrestle and a war. I think we stood up a lot of it but sometimes the big guy is unplayable. He’s a right handful.”

The 24-year-old was chosen by one sponsor as man of the match.

Ikpeazu, on Monday morning, fired a warning to Rangers and Katic in an Instragram post.

The player uploaded a picture of him shaking hands with Katic, who was left sitting on the turf at the end of the match, with the caption ‘See you in two weeks’ which included a lion emoji.

The teams will duke it out at Hampden Park in the semi-final of the Betfred Cup.