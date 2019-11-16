Hearts striker Steven Naismith earns Scotland Roll of Honour spot with 50th cap

Steven Naismith has been named as captain for Scotland against Cyprus this afternoon, ensuring the Hearts striker will earn a spot in the Scotland International Roll of Honour.

The 33-year-old will receive his 50th cap in Cyprus, ending a year-long wait for the milestone having last played in a 3-1 friendly defeat to Portugal. The striker has been plagued by injuries since his last appearance but returned to the Hearts starting line-up for the first time since August with a goal against St Mirren last weekend.

The striker, who joined Hearts permanently in the summer after spending last season on loan at the Tynecastle club from Norwich, made his Scotland debut in the Faroe Islands in 2007.

Andy Robertson, Naismith's Scotland colleague, paid tribute to the veteran striker on Twitter. He said: "Congratulations, an amazing achievement and fully deserved! Been a great player for us."