Hearts striker Conor Washington tipped to go on a scoring run

Andy Irving believes Hearts striker Conor Washington can go on a scoring run after striking in the club’s last two matches.

The Northern Ireland international forward scored a penalty in the Betfred Cup victory at Motherwell to open his account for the Edinburgh club.

Then, on Sunday, he converted the rebound after Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster saved his penalty-kick near the end of Hearts’ 3-1 defeat at Parkhead.

Irving delivered fine displays in midfield on both occasions and is enjoying seeing his team-mate hitting the net. He feels it may be a portent of things to come.

“Wash did really well against Celtic and I think that will be the start of him scoring goals for Hearts,” said the 19-year-old.

“I thought he was really good on Sunday. His running, work-rate and effort is brilliant. He never gives opposing centre-backs a minute’s rest. He also has that threat in front of goal. He scored at Motherwell and at Celtic and I think that will be him starting off on a scoring run. He is a great focal point for the team.”

Washington joined Hearts as a free agent during the summer after leaving Sheffield United. He has led the forward line recently in the absence of the injured Steven Naismith, with Uche Ikpeazu relegated to a substitutes’ role against both Motherwell and Celtic.

He is gradually coming to the fore despite Hearts’ unconvincing start to the campaign, which leaves them sitting joint-bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership after three matches.

Irving insisted he and his team-mates will improve over the coming weeks and need a little more time. “I think so, yes,” he said. “I thought we were really, really good at Motherwell last week. We won that on a tough night after the start we had. I believe in the team and I’m confident everything will come together as we go forward.”