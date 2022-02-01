Hearts' Stephen Kingsley reveals how Easter Road derby will break new ground and his "incredible experience" involving Hibs' Shaun Maloney

Scotland international Stephen Kingsley will take to the Easter Road pitch to the first time as a senior professional when he features for Hearts in this week's Edinburgh derby.(Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Hearts defender may have been born and bred in Scotland, and set on his path to a successful career coming through the ranks at Falkirk. Yet four years in the second tier with that club - before moving to Swansea in June 2014 a month before he left his teens - did not bring the trip across the capital he now faces. “I’ve never played there [Easter Road] professionally,” said Kingsley, who signed for the Gorgie club from Hull City in October 2020. “I can remember maybe playing there when I was in the youths at Falkirk. It’ll be a first for me and one I’m looking forward to. It’s a massive game against Hibs wherever it is, whether it’s at Hampden or Tynecastle [where I’ve played in this fixture] or Easter Road. The game always brings a bit of pressure and it’s a huge game to look forward to in the calendar.”

The confrontation seems a more sizeable, and fearful, fixture for the Leith hosts. A win for Robbie Neilson’s men would see them open up a 15-point gap over their city adversaries. But though Kingsley acknowledges such a scenario would guarantee a glee-fest for the Hearts faithful when vocalising bragging rights over their rival supporters, he believes Hearts’ aims must remain broad. “We’re focusing on what we know to get a result,” he said. “We’re 10 points clear of Motherwell so we’re sitting in a healthy position but there’s still a long way to go. This game would be another great step forward for this club and where we are.”

And though Kingsley is out to make life difficult for recently appointed Hibs manager Maloney, he has only good feelings about their previous encounters that are vivid for him. “I was in a couple of Scotland squads with him,” said the Hearts centre-back. “My debut for Scotland, my only appearance for Scotland [as a substitute away to France in June 2016] he was there [playing]. I was finding my feet and taking it all in, and it was a pretty incredible experience for me being in the squad. Great memories.”

