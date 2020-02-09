Hearts steer Clare of danger in stormy tie at Falkirk

Forget the romance of the cup, this was the relationship equivalent of a rain-soaked weekend away in a leaking caravan.

It was a situation to be endured, with everyone striving to get through it without lasting damage being done.

As Storm Ciara ravaged the area, it was a surprise that the game was allowed to go ahead. The strong, swirling wind and torrential rain made for a trying encounter, as players tried to adapt to the conditions and minimise the risk of an individual mistake blowing the season off course.

In the end, there was simply relief for Hearts as they capitalised on one decisive second-half moment and then weathered the subsequent onslaught by Falkirk, who were twice denied by the post and then watched in despair as another effort crashed off the bar.

Co-manager David McCracken admitted that was the moment the League 1 side began to worry that it might not be their night and their fears were confirmed as Hearts succeeded in keeping the underdogs at bay. After coming back into the game, the visitors actually proved slightly more threatening in attack themselves with substitutes offering some spark, albeit without the ultimate penetration needed to eradicate the nerves or fully quash the Falkirk intent en route to the final whistle.

“I was surprised [the game was on]. I was reading the weather and it was 50mph and was thinking ‘aw god’ but it’s positive that we got the job done,” said Gorgie midfielder Andy Irving, pictured, who was content to be through to the quarter-finals, where they face Rangers at Tynecastle. “The conditions weren’t great and first half we weren’t at our best but second half we gained that control and got the goal.”

The first half was scrappy and error-strewn as both sides struggled to gauge the best way to master the conditions and the better chances came after the interval.

Joel Pereira hoofed a long ball upfield for Liam Boyce to chase in the 50th minute, and Michael Doyle will kick himself when mulling over his decision to lunge in. Sean Clare, who was playing in a slightly more advanced role than has been the case under Daniel Stendel – the German opting for a three-man backline and pushing his full-backs into midfield – stepped up for the second game in a row to net a spot-kick.

Having struggled badly early in the campaign, he has become a key player under the current manager and his four goals in the past five games have been vital to stretching Hearts’ Scottish Cup run and preventing them becoming too detached at the foot of the Premiership.

Falkirk tested their guests’ resolve and the balance of luck, with some near misses in the following minutes but Gregor Buchanan and Declan McManus were denied by the post, Michael Smith blocked Josh Todd’s follow-up and then Gary Miller saw his effort crash off the bar.

It was a miserable return for the hosts but it didn’t knock the stuffing out of them. It did focus Hearts’ minds, though, and subs Jamie Walker and Euan Henderson came close to erasing any doubts but in the end Hearts had to be happy with the narrow victory.