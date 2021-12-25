Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley picked up an injury against Dundee last weekend.

Kingsley went off with a leg injury against Dundee last weekend and left Dens Park in a moon boot.

However, Josh Ginnelly is available after suspension, while Northern Irish pair Liam Boyce and Michael Smith have both trained and are expected to return to the squad. Beni Baningime is still sidelined along with long-term injury victim Jamie Brandon, while Cammy Devlin is suspended.

Ross County could still be without Harry Paton. The Canadian midfielder has missed the last two games with a calf knock. Defender Alex Iacovitti is still out with a hamstring injury.

Last season: No Corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Hearts W L W L W; Ross County D W L D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Liam Boyce (Hearts) 10; Blair Spittal and Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County) 6

Match odds: H 11-20 D 29-10 A 24-5