Hearts repel interest in Craig Gordon and clinch contract extension for Scotland goalkeeper

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

On the day of his 39th birthday, he presented Hearts fans the perfect gift with the news that despite notable suitors offering a second chance to impress in England, he sees his immediate future at Tynecastle, with his boyhood heroes.

In stunning form since his return to the club for a second spell in 2020, the Gorgie captain delivered 15 shut-outs in the Championship last term and he has maintained those high standards throughout the current campaign. Hearts sit third in the Premiership and Gordon has been a vital contributor, pulling off top class saves week in week out, and racking up 11 clean sheets already.

Those performances earned him a return to the national team, re-establishing himself as Scotland’s No1 as he helped Steve Clark’s men through the World Cup qualifying campaign. He recently also became Hearts’ most capped player ever when he earned his 64th cap in the sensational win over Denmark.

“I’m really happy that Craig has committed his future to the club,” said Robbie Neilson, speaking to the official club website

“He’s been such an important part of the journey we started last season and the exciting thing is that we’ve only just started so to have Craig with us on it is great news.

“I’ve said it many times but he makes the sublime look easy and I now just expect him to make saves, no matter how ridiculous they are. He is a world class goalkeeper and we’re lucky to have him.”

Sporting Director Joe Savage said: “It’s fantastic to have Craig commit his future to us.

“We speak a lot about bringing the right players to this club and in Craig we have, not only a world class player, but a leader. He’s respected by everyone inside and outside the dressing room and he is a fantastic role model for our younger players.