Hearts ready to appoint Daniel Stendel's assistant

More changes to Riccarton coaching staff in the pipeline

Hearts are poised to appoint manager Daniel Stendel's assistant within the next week, the Evening News can reveal.

Stendel worked with Chris Stern and Dale Tonge at former club Barnsley and wants both men to join him on the Riccarton coaching staff, but only one will arrive for now.

Stern, 26, is waiting to head to Scotland having been mentored by Stendel since their time in the Hannover youth academy. As a native German speaker, he would help with any linguistic issues and knows the manager's high-pressing gameplan inside out.

Stendel brought Stern from Hannover to Barnsley in summer 2018 as his favoured right-hand man. The pair became a trio in February 2019 when Tonge joined the Oakwell management team, and the club won promotion to England's Championship three months later.

Tonge, 34, is an English-born former Barnsley player and coach. He and Stern left the South Yorkshire side following Stendel's sacking in October last year. They have both been finalising contractual issues with their former employers, thus delaying Hearts' appointment of a new assistant manager.

Stern and Tonge have already visited Riccarton and Tynecastle Park and been given a full tour of the facilities. The long-term plan is for both men to be reunited with Stendel once Hearts free up space in the coaching department.

Reserve coach Andy Kirk stepped up to help out at first-team level when Stendel was named manager last month. However, there is an agreement in place for the German to recruit his own assistant.

Jon Daly agreed to part company with the Edinburgh club on New Year's Day and that has created an opening for Stendel to bring in one of his own trusted lieutenants. The intention is for all three members of Barnsley's former coaching team to be together at Hearts by the summer at the latest.