Hearts player compelled to explain why he attended Rangers European tie

Taylor Moore. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The seat beside the Jambos player remained empty throughout the Europa League match, won 2-0 by Steven Gerrard’s side.

And after a picture posted on social media caused a stir amongst a section of Jambos fans – with both sides occupying the top two spots in the cinch Premiership – the 24-year-old, on-loan from Bristol City, explained the background to his touching trip to Ibrox.

Twitter user Sean Baillie circulated the explanation after learning why Moore had made the heart-wrenching visit and ticket tribute to his grandfather.

Rangers' Scott Wright (left) skips away from Brondby's Blas Riveros during the UEFA Europa League match between Rangers and Brondby at Ibrox Stadium on October 21, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Moore’s story read: “Thought I'd share a story with you as to why I was at Ibrox tonight.

"I lost my Scottish Grandad last year to COVID - unfortunately one of my biggest fans isn't able to see me play for Hearts up in Scotland which would have been amazing for him.

"My Grandad was a Glasgow man and a Rangers fan through and through.

"Turns out due to COVID we haven't been able to give him the best sending off we all would have liked.

Taylor Moore in action for Hearts during the cinch Premiership match against Motherwell at Tynecastle. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

"This weekend we are finally able to scatter his ashes up in Scotland where he wanted them.

"All my family will be up here this weekend to do so as planned, unfortunately due to football I won't be able to attend .. I feel like I'm letting him down.

"The one man who went to every country around Europe to watch me play, I chose to go to the stadium he loved to watch a game on my own as my own little memory to cherish. I bought two tickets – one for me and one for an empty seat.”

He added: “Do not take anything away from your love for Hearts, trust me I love the club too.”

The story brought support from Twitter users and Baillie, who circulated the response, added: “Turns out @TaylorD_Moore is a good guy after all.”

Moore also poked fun at the Danish champions’ result, joking “Taking points from Rangers at Ibrox isn’t for every team is it," referencing his team securing a 1-1 draw earlier this month to stay a point off the league leaders and reigning champions.