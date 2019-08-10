Hearts pitch branded 'awful' ahead of Tynecastle clash with Ross County

Have your say

Hearts' clash against Ross County will go ahead on an 'awful' pitch, after the Tynecastle surfaced was criticised on BBC Scotland's Sportsound programme.

READ MORE - Hearts working to repair Tynecastle pitch after Edinburgh Festival concert

During a preview of the Premiership fixture in Edinburgh Sportsound host Richard Gordon made reference to the pitch. After praising the usual standard of the surface he said: "It's awful today.

"I gather they had an opening concert as part of the Festival and the half to my right, 75-80% of it is scarred and bare.

"The other half is resplendent, it's verdant, it's green, it's lush."

Hearts have spent the week working to repair the surface after the stadium played host to the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra last Friday.

The club released a statement midweek which claimed that the pitch is "well within the acceptable parameters for elite level football an the pitch firmness is optimal for play".