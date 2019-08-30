Hearts pair Harry Cochrane and Anthony McDonald join Dunfermline

Hearts youngsters Harry Cochrane and Anthony McDonald have joined Dunfermline Athletic on loan.

READ MORE - Watch as Ryotaro Meshino arrives in Edinburgh to complete Hearts loan move from Manchester City

The talented 18-year-olds will be with Stevie Crawford's side for the duration of the Ladbrokes Championship season as the Pars look to make an assault on the play-offs.

Harry Cochrane and Anthony McDonald have joined Dunfermline on loan.

Cochrane burst on to the scene as a 16-year-old and famously netted his first goal for the club when Hearts ended Celtic's 69-game unbeaten run with a 4-0 victory at Tynecastle.

He was a regular part of his first-team squad in his debut season but he found it more difficult last time round, thanks to a combination of greater strength in depth and niggling injury problems.

McDonald spent the latter half of last season at Inverness CT. Similar to McDonald, he found first-team opportunities tougher in the 2018/19 season compared with his debut campaign.

He impressed in the 2-0 away win to Cowdenbeath in the Betfred Cup but hasn't featured since the following match against Stenhousemuir.