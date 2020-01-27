Hearts' odds of finishing bottom of Ladbrokes Premiership lengthened by bookies after Rangers win

Have your say

Daniel Stendel side's win over Rangers boosted the club's survival hopes

Hearts' 2-1 win over Rangers at a rocking Tynecastle on Sunday could prove to be pivotal in the relegation battle.

Hearts secured a crucial three points over Rangers. Picture: SNS

Daniel Stendel's men went into the match four points adrift of Hamilton Academical at the bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

It looked like it would stay that way after Ryan Kent opened the scoring a couple of minutes into the second half.

The home side, however, mounted a comeback with Steven Naismith and Liam Boyce, on his debut, handing Hearts the win and three crucial points.

Victory means there is just six points separating the bottom six, with two teams in the mix up next for the Gorgie side as they travel to St Johnstone before hosting Kilmarnock.

The win saw bookies lengthen the odds of Hearts finishing bottom of the Premiership. McBookie moved the Jam Tarts from 5/2 to 5/1.

Hamilton are favourites to finish bottom, priced 13/8, with St Mirren 2/1.