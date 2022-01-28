Hearts not finished in transfer window despite two new first-team injuries as club awaits Rangers' next move

Hearts' Michael Smith goes off injured against Celtic on Wednesday.

Manager Robbie Neilson says the club, who are determined to cement a top-three finish, are poised and ready to respond to any late and great bids from Rangers for John Souttar, while also anxiously awaiting results of Craig Halkett’s scan.

The centre-half had to go off with a sore hamstring during the defeat by Celtic on Wednesday, joining Michael Smith, who suffered a back spasm.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To be honest Halks is out with a hamstring problem, Taylor Moore is touch and go so we needed another body in,” he said of Sibbick signing on a three-year deal. “And, if John goes then we will probably bring another one in as well.

Hearts' Craig Halkett also suffered an injury against Celtic.

“We’ve not heard anything on that since probably the start of the week. We’ve got a couple [of possibilities if we need to move] but it will be dependent on what we get for John.

“Halkett had his scan [on Friday], and fingers crossed it’s only a matter of weeks but we just need to wait and see because it’s quite a bad one.

“He has been doing brilliantly for us. He’s looked fit, strong and sharp. So, something like this is a disappointment for him but he’ll just have to use the time to get himself back fit.

“[Smith] will be out for a couple of weeks, he is getting an injection in his back. But, everyone else is fit. Taylor Moore did some training [on Friday] and we’ll assess how he is.”

Atkinson impressed when he was thrown on for longer than intended against Celtic and Neilson admits he may have to rush Sibbick’s return as well, if circumstances conspire to leave him short-handed for the visit of Motherwell today.

“His last game was in the middle of November so he probably needs a bit of time. It depends on the fitness of the other guys whether he comes in or not.

“It’s hard to get players in January who have been playing week in and week out without paying big money. Although he’s not played for two months, I think he’s played 12-14 games this season at a good level. So I don’t see him being too far away.”