Hearts’ new signing Conor Washington aims to join legend John Robertson in the record books

Conor Washington aims to become the first Hearts striker since John Robertson to reach 20 goals in a season – but insists there is no limit to how many he can score.

The Northern Ireland internationalist signed a two-year deal at Tynecastle Park yesterday after leaving Sheffield United. He did not find the net at all at club level last season but is determined that will change dramatically. Washington, 27, has taken the Hearts No.9 shirt intending to hit the 20-goal mark, which no-one in maroon has achieved since Robertson in season 1991/92.

His Northern Ireland colleague Kyle Lafferty managed 19 in season 2017/18. However, Washington is confident of doing even better with the backing of new manager Craig Levein and his assistant, Austin MacPhee, pictured below right.

“I didn’t have a second thought about asking for the No.9 shirt. I’m here to challenge to be the main striker and the aim is to be the top goalscorer,” said the player, who previously played for United, Queens Park Rangers, Peterborough United, Newport County and St Ives Town.

“There’s not too much of a limit on how many I can score given the way the manager wants to play. It’s so refreshing to speak to him and Austin, to hear them say I’m good enough to come here and score goals and they like what I can do.

“I was third or fourth choice at United. Before that, it was a strange one at QPR – it’s a strange club in general – no-one has gone in and done well after me and scored 20 goals.

“I was disappointed it didn’t work out there but the manager here wants me. He wants me to play in a certain way and wants me to score goals and that’s what sold me on Hearts.”

MacPhee, who also works with Washington as a member of Northern Ireland’s coaching team, already made him aware of Hearts’ long wait for a 20-goal forward.

“Austin mentions it a lot. He has said it so many times,” smiled the new recruit. “I want to come here and set realistic targets and I believe that’s a realistic target. I know Kyle got quite close. I spoke with Kyle as well and he told me Hearts is a great club to play for with really passionate fans. I love playing for Northern Ireland and I get the feeling they are just as passionate here so I’m looking forward to that.”