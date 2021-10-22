Hearts mourn death of former defender Derek Rutherford

Derek Rutherford played for three years at Tynecastle Park.

The Keith-born centre-back played for three years at Tynecastle Park between 1964 and 1967. He had been suffering from illness but attended Hearts’ recent home game against Livingston, where he received a warm welcome and watched a 3-0 win.

Rutherford was due to turn 75 this Saturday but the club confirmed his passing with the following statement:

“Heart of Midlothian Football Club is saddened to learn of the passing of former player Derek Rutherford. Derek featured for the Jambos between 1964 and 1967. A full tribute to Derek will be forthcoming, in the meantime our thoughts are with his family and friends.”