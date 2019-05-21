Hearts midfielder Olly Lee ruled out of Scottish Cup final

Hearts midfielder Olly Lee has been ruled out of the Scottish Cup final with a knee injury, the club have revealed.

The former Luton Town player suffered the blow early into Hearts' 2-1 defeat to Celtic on Sunday as he caught his foot in the turf and twisted his knee.

He'll now need at least two months on the sidelines as he aims to get back fit prior to the beginning of the 2019/20 season.

Lee becomes the sixth Hearts player to miss the Hampden clash with Celtic due to a knee injury. Also absent are Callumn Morrison, Aidan Keena, Ben Garuccio and Demetri Mitchell. Steven Naismith is in a race against time to be fit enough to play some part, but is not expected to make it.

Manager Craig Levein said: “Its hugely disappointing news for us, and especially for Olly.

“He twisted his knee on the pitch with nobody around him on Sunday and at the time it didn’t look too good, now we know that he’ll be out for around ten weeks.

“Missing out on a cup final is hard to take so Olly now has to focus on his rehab and target making a comeback for the beginning of the next league campaign.

“We’ll continue to monitor the progress of Peter Haring and Arnaud Djoum this week, and I expect Harry Cochrane to return from illness, so we will have options in midfield for Saturday’s game.”

