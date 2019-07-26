Hearts midfielder Olly Lee in talks over England return but Craig Levein reveals work still to be done

Have your say

Hearts midfielder Olly Lee has entered talks with League One side Southend United over a return to England.

The 28-year-old is surplus to requirements at Tynecastle a year after arriving from Luton Town.

Although, according to STV's Jamie Borthwick, Jambos boss Craig Levein has admitted that the move will 'have to work for all parties' before it is given the green light.

Lee became a fans' favourite with his name sung on a weekly basis by supporters, however his form dipped after a strong start to his Hearts career.

He was in and out the team in the second half of the campaign before receiving a nasty knee injury in the final league game of the season which cost him a place in the Scottish Cup final team.

Lee's set pieces played a crucial role in a number of goals and he produced one of the most memorable moments last season, netting a stunning effort to give Hearts a 1-0 win at Easter Road in December.

Levein is hopeful of bringing in another midfielder following the departures of Arnaud Djoum and Ryan Edwards, plus the injury to Austrian midfielder Peter Haring.