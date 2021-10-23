Hearts welcome Dundee to Tynecastle on Saturday.

The Jambos boss, however, won’t be able to direct his team from the touchline as he begins the first of his three matchday bans following his dismissal at Ibrox last weekend.

Neilson has selected midfielders Jamie Walker and Aaron McEneff in his recent match-day squads and they are likely to miss out again, with Neilson reluctant to change a winning group.

For Dundee, their central midfielder Shaun Byrne will not be available after he was carried off on a stretcher with a knee injury during last weekend's victory over Aberdeen.

Manager James McPake has Liam Fontaine, Paul McGowan and goalkeeper Ian Lawlor back in his squad, but is still missing one player through Covid-19 issues.