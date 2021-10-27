The Tynecastle side will face St Johnsone at McDiarmid Park in a bid to extend their 10-game unbeaten run but they may have to do so without their Northern Ireland targetman after he was withdrawn from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Dundee with a tight calf.

The hope is that they reacted early enough to prevent any long-term damage but the decision on whether he is ready for the midweek trip north will be left to the 30 year-old striker, who has already netted 10 goals in 15 appearances in all competitions this season and is the Premiership’s joint top scorer with six from 10.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Liam Boyce did a wee bit on Tuesday but he didn’t train with the full team so we’ll see him again on Wednesday,” said Neilson.

Liam Boyce managed some training on Tuesday but is still assessing his fitness ahead of Hearts' trip north to play St Johnstone. Photo by Euan Cherry / SNS Group

“To be honest, it will be up to Liam to see if he’s right or not.

“The big thing I spoke to him about is making sure he’s at it. We’ve got a good squad here and if you’re not [ready] and you break down you could be out for two or three weeks. So, the decision will come down to Liam.

“Everyone else is okay.”

Boyce’s form in front of goal has helped Hearts piece together their unbeaten start to the campaign and is a major reason they are sitting second in the table but Neilson says he has other options, with Armand Gnanduillet waiting his opportunity and Ben Woodburn and Josh Ginnelly also capable of filling the void up top.

A message from the Editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.