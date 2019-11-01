.

Hearts manager odds latest: Strong favourite emerges as Manchester United legend enters the running alongside ex-Hibs stars

Craig Levein's departure as manager and director of football from Hearts means the Tynecastle side are on the hunt for a new boss.

The side will be led into the Betfred Cup semi final with Rangers by interim manager Austin MacPhee. The next boss will be taking over a team at a low ebb, sitting second bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiershiop on goal difference. A number of managers are in the running but who have the bookies pegged as the favourites to fill the vacant role in Gorgie?

20/1. The Northern Irishman is St Johnstone manager. A position he has held since 2013.

1. Tommy Wright

20/1. The Northern Irishman is St Johnstone manager. A position he has held since 2013.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
20/1. Led Wales to the European Championship semi finals in 2016. Has since been in charge of Sunderland and Hebei China Fortune.

2. Chris Coleman

20/1. Led Wales to the European Championship semi finals in 2016. Has since been in charge of Sunderland and Hebei China Fortune.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
20/1. The former England, Everton, Bolton Wanderers and Newcastle United manager. The biggest name on the list.

3. Sam Allardyce

20/1. The former England, Everton, Bolton Wanderers and Newcastle United manager. The biggest name on the list.
0
Buy a Photo
20/1. Ex-Scotland boss is now in a technical adviser role at Dundee.

4. Gordon Strachan

20/1. Ex-Scotland boss is now in a technical adviser role at Dundee.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7