Hearts manager odds latest: Strong favourite emerges as Manchester United legend enters the running alongside ex-Hibs stars
Craig Levein's departure as manager and director of football from Hearts means the Tynecastle side are on the hunt for a new boss.
The side will be led into the Betfred Cup semi final with Rangers by interim manager Austin MacPhee. The next boss will be taking over a team at a low ebb, sitting second bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiershiop on goal difference. A number of managers are in the running but who have the bookies pegged as the favourites to fill the vacant role in Gorgie?
1. Tommy Wright
20/1. The Northern Irishman is St Johnstone manager. A position he has held since 2013.