Craig Levein's departure as manager and director of football from Hearts means the Tynecastle side are on the hunt for a new boss.

The side will be led into the Betfred Cup semi final with Rangers by interim manager Austin MacPhee. The next boss will be taking over a team at a low ebb, sitting second bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiershiop on goal difference. A number of managers are in the running but who have the bookies pegged as the favourites to fill the vacant role in Gorgie?

20/1. The Northern Irishman is St Johnstone manager. A position he has held since 2013.

20/1. Led Wales to the European Championship semi finals in 2016. Has since been in charge of Sunderland and Hebei China Fortune.

20/1. The former England, Everton, Bolton Wanderers and Newcastle United manager. The biggest name on the list.

20/1. Ex-Scotland boss is now in a technical adviser role at Dundee.

20/1. An interesting figure. Pardew has managed Reading, Newcastle, West Ham United, Southampton, Crystal Palace and most recently West Brom.

20/1. The ex-Hibs captain was sacked by Partick Thistle.

20/1. The Hearts legend is managing in League Two with Cove Rangers.

20/1. The former captain was linked with a return after Ian Cathro left. Carlisle United manager.

20/1. A Hearts legend after leading the club to victory in the 2012 Scottish Cup final against Hibs.