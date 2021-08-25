Hearts make their move for English centre-back ahead of transfer deadline

Taylore Moore of Bristol City is a target for Hearts.

Officials at Tynecastle Park have made enquiries about a potential loan deal for the 24-year-old, however other clubs in England are also interested.

Moore’s contract at Ashton Gate has another two years to run but City could loan him out as he is not in the plans of manager Nigel Pearson.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has made only one appearance so far this season, which came in an EFL Cup tie at Forest Green Rovers earlier this month.

Signing a new centre-back is one of Hearts’ priorities before the summer transfer window closes. They are keen to recruit a quality defender rather than simply sign someone for the sake of it.

Moore fits their bill as a former England Under-20 internationalist who is 6ft 2ins tall and can play centre-back or right-back. Hearts hope to continue discussions in an effort to secure his services ahead of other competitors south of the Border.

The Edinburgh club have recruited Josh Ginnelly, Ross Stewart, Alex Cochrane, Beni Baningime and Ben Woodburn so far in this window and are currently awaiting the arrival of Cameron Devlin from the Australian club Newcastle Jets.

Devlin’s UK visa has been approved, as revealed on Tuesday by the Evening News, and he is now preparing to travel to Edinburgh to begin the next phase of his career.

Hearts are not finished there, with at least two more new faces wanted prior to the end of the month.