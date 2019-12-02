Hearts make final push to appoint Daniel Stendel manager

Tynecastle hierarchy aware of German's wishes

Hearts will make a final push to appoint Daniel Stendel as their new manager after further talks over the weekend.

The German has discussed terms with owner Ann Budge and would like to bring assistant Chris Stern and Dale Tonge with him if he gets the job at Tynecastle Park.

The Evening News reported on Friday that negotiations between Hearts and Stendel had reached a critical point with some issues unresolved.

Talks during the weekend have brought both parties slightly closer to an agreement, although some matters are still being talked through.

Budge has made clear her desire to recruit the former Barnsley manager as a permanent replacement for Craig Levein, who was sacked on October 31.

Stern and Tonge were part of Stendel's coaching staff at Oakwell and the 45-year-old would like both men working beside him should he end up in Edinburgh. They both left Barnsley last month following Stendel's sacking in October.

Hearts are aware of Stendel's wishes regarding coaches and wages. They are exploring ways to reorganise their coaching structure, which will include the appointment of a sporting director to work with the new manager.

Stendel visited Edinburgh the weekend before last to be shown round Tynecastle Park and the club's Riccarton training base.

He has taken time to mull over options and knows Hearts need a manager in soon. They remain joint-bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership following Sunday's 5-0 defeat by Rangers at Ibrox.

Stendel is free to join a new club after reaching an agreement to end his Barnsley contract, which was due to run until next summer. He is also interested in working in England again.

Others who were interviewed for the Hearts manager's role last month include Stuart McCall, Steve Cotterill, Alan Irvine and Neil McCann, but the German is the club's preferred option at this stage.