Hearts keep faith with defender John Souttar despite Rangers pre-contract deal

John Souttar pictured in training ahead of the St Johnstone match.

The 25-year-old Scotland centre-back decided that his future beyond the summer lies with the defending cinch Premiership champions at Ibrox, although they are keen to bring his move forward by six months.

However, Hearts will stand firm in terms of a transfer fee, with the Tynecastle outfit believed to want at least a significant six-figure fee.

Jambos manager Robbie Neilson spoke pre-match about the faith he has in Souttar and the former Dundee United charge has been named in the team for Tuesday night’s clash with St Johnstone.

New Australian defender Nathaniel Atkinson has been named on the bench, but there is still no place for Beni Baningime, who is recovering from a knee injury.