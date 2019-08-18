Hearts' Jamie Walker has suffered broken leg and is out for months

Hearts attacker Jamie Walker suffered a broken fibula in the Betfred Cup win over Motherwell.

Walker, who rejoined the Tynecastle club in the summer from Wigan, has been ruled out for three months.

The 26-year-old was forced off during the first-half at Fir Park after he was injured trying to block a Liam Donnelly shot.

Scans show he fractured a fibula, the calf bone.

Hearts have said he should return to action around December.

Manager Craig Levein told the club's website: “I’m obviously very disappointed for Jamie, especially when it looked like he was beginning to hit the form that we know he’s capable of.

“We have a very good medical team here at the club and I’m sure they and Jamie will work hard to get him back and in peak condition in three months time.

“We’ve now lost three key players in our last three games; John Souttar was taken off against Aberdeen, Steven Naismith against Ross County and Jamie on Friday night so I only hope that our luck will change soon on the injury front.”

Walker posted on Instagram: “Gutted to be missing the next few months with a fracture.”