Hearts insist they won’t pay a penny for Daniel Stendel

Hearts are confident they don’t owe Barnsley a penny in compensation for Daniel Stendel after consulting lawyers on the appointment of their new manager.

The English Championship club are taking legal action to pursue a six-figure sum from Hearts for the German. However, the Tynecastle Park hierarchy have sought their own expert advice and are adamant they are not liable.

They will pass the matter on to their lawyers after confirming on Saturday that Stendel, 45, had signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to take over as manager. He is due to start his new job today after arriving in Edinburgh last night.

He landed at the city’s airport on a flight from Hamburg and, shortly after walking through international arrivals, said: “I’m excited and delighted to be here.

“It’s a good opportunity for me and I’m looking forward to my time with Hearts.

“It’s a good experience for me to manage in Scotland and Hearts are a traditional club.”

Frankfurt-born Stendel inherits a team currently tenth in the Premiership, with only goal difference separating them from Hamilton and St Johnstone in the relegation zone.

The Perth side visit Tynecastle on Saturday for what will be a crucial first match in charge for Stendel.

Negotiations between the two clubs failed to produce a financial settlement prior to his appointment, with Barnsley now moving to take the dispute to the next stage.

Hearts will defend their position vigorously. They have given lawyers documentation which they believe proves Stendel is no longer under contract at Oakwell and therefore free to join a new club.

The Tynecastle club released a statement which read: “Should any claim be commenced against Heart of Midlothian Football Club, it will be defended in the strongest possible terms.”

Barnsley sacked Stendel in October and replaced him with the Austrian Gerhard Struber.

However, Stendel did not receive any financial pay-off from his former employers. Barnsley are now arguing that his contract, which ran until the end of the season, is still valid.

They have now released a strongly-worded statement claiming Stendel was dismissed for entering into negotiations with a rival English Championship club earlier this year.

It read: “In light of the team’s current standing we would like to address the Barnsley football community. The Board is fully behind the team and staff in place. Our performances have improved under Gerhard’s leadership and we are confident that results will follow.

“Barnsley Football Club would also like to finally