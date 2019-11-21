Hearts injury update as key duo set for return to action before end of 2019

Have your say

Key duo set for return to action in coming weeks

Hearts defender Craig Halkett has returned to training after two months out with damaged knee ligaments.

He will not be rushed back into action for Saturday's Premiership match with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. However, the centre-back could be in contention for a first-team return against Rangers next weekend.

Halkett suffered the injury in a goalless draw at St Mirren in late September and it was initially feared he could be out until next year.

His recovery has gone smoothly and he is now training with Hearts' first-team squad. Provided he suffers no adverse reaction, he is in line to return to the team during December.

Midfielder Peter Haring is continuing his recovery from a pelvic problem.

Defender John Souttar, striker Conor Washington and full-back Ben Garuccio are still recuperating from ankle, hamstring and knee injuries respectively.