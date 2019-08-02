Hearts in talks with former Aston Villa and Stoke midfielder Glenn Whelan

Hearts are in talks with Republic of Ireland internationalist Glenn Whelan as they look to beef up their midfield for the campaign ahead.

The 35-year-old is a free agent after leaving Aston Villa, where he made more than 70 appearances - the majority as a starter - over the past two seasons.

Whelan, who spent almost a decade with Stoke City in the English Premier League prior to joining Villa, is currently in Edinburgh to speak with Hearts management and look around the club’s facilities.

Hearts are eager to recruit a robust holding midfielder to cover for the injured Peter Haring and Whelan, who has amassed close to 100 international caps and remains part of Mick McCarthy’s squad, is viewed as an ideal contender to fill the void.