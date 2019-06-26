Hearts in a fight to sign Northern Ireland striker Conor Washington

Hearts are keen to sign the Northern Ireland international striker Conor Washington but face stern competition from clubs in both England and Scotland.



Washington is available for free as his Sheffield United contract won't be renewed and a number of British sides covet his signature. His relationship with Hearts' assistant coach Austin MacPhee and defender Michael Smith could be key to a potential move to Tynecastle Park.

MacPhee is on the Northern Ireland coaching staff and has been working to persuade Washington that Hearts could help him further his career.

Smith played alongside the forward earlier this month as Northern Ireland beat Estonia and Belarus in European Championship qualifiers, with Washington scoring in Tallinn. Those two were also team-mates for two years at Peterborough United between 2014 and 2016.

Hearts hope the 27-year-old will choose Tynecastle ahead of clubs in England's Championship and League One. He seemed likely to stay down south as recently as last weekend but the situation has since changed, giving Hearts a greater chance of securing his services.

They are expected to continue their quest to convince him that his future lies in Edinburgh over the next few days. The former Queens Park Rangers, Peterborough, Newport County and St Ives Town player joined Sheffield United on a one-year deal last August. He made 16 appearances without scoring.

His record at QPR was 14 goals in 98 outings and he scored 33 times in 94 games during two years at Peterborough.